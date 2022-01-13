The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Apologized For His Controversial Interview

Joel Klatt speaks during a Fox Sports event.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

A recent interview between FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux went viral when Thibodeaux criticized the University of Alabama education system. Naturally, Klatt caught some heat for it, and he’s taking some responsibility for it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Klatt apologized for not pushing back on Thibodeaux after he criticized Alabama’s education. Klatt declared that, in his own view, the University of Alabama education is “very good.”

“No excuses…should’ve pushed back!” Klatt wrote. “Fact is a University of Alabama education is very good.”

Nevertheless, Klatt’s reply sparked a pretty intense debate in the comments section over education – and not just Alabama’s. People went on to debate the merits of college degrees, while others simply found Thibodeaux’s reasons interesting:

“Could’ve pushed back, but to hear an honest answer from a player about why they chose a school over another is still intriguing,” one user replied.

“Well yeah considering Gay Talese and Harper Lee are just two of our alums that have ties to our English department and we once had Margaret Atwood as an adjunct professor, I’d say so. That’s JUST the college of English,” a more proud Alabama supporter pointed out

“Educational elitism is foolish. After you get your first job, your college choice has no impact on your career,” wrote a third.

Suffice it to say, Kayvon Thibodeaux has inspired something in people. Will this spark further debate on how college athletes pick their schools?

