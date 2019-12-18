5-Star LB Justin Flowe Announces Commitment

West Coast teams have had some trouble keeping top talent in the area in recent seasons, as recruiting has gotten more national. Mario Cristobal’s Oregon staff has had some success though, and just got its biggest recruiting win of the year in five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.

The California product is the No. 4 player in the country, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

The site has him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 1 California recruit in the country. This is a huge get for the Ducks.

Earlier this year, Oregon was named to Flowe’s top four. Clemson, believed to be the Ducks’ top competition, also made the list, as did Miami. Georgia was on that list, but was replaced with a USC hat today, when his decision came in.

Ultimately, Justin Flowe went with the Ducks.

With the pledge, Oregon’s class is up to No. 19 in the country, and No. 2 in the Pac-12. Last season, the Ducks finished with the No. 7 class, and landed another top five-star defender in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Justin Flowe the nation’s top LB and the best linebacking prospect on the West Coast in years, announces he’s picking #Oregon. Big get for Mario Cristobal and the Ducks who have landed the top prospect in California in back-to-back years following up on DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 18, 2019

The Ducks are still known for offense, but have taken on a bit more of a defensive identity in recent years, which should serve the program well. This year, the Ducks won the Pac-12, and were one game away from serious College Football Playoff consideration.