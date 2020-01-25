It’s highly likely Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are the first two quarterbacks taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. But former Oregon QB Justin Herbert is now in the conversation after a terrific week of practices and impressive first half performance in the Senior Bowl.

Herbert’s skeptics have questioned the quarterback’s pocket poise and leadership. But the former Duck is proving his doubters wrong.

Herbert earned the start for the South Team on Saturday and got off to a terrific start on the Senior Bowl’s opening possession.

The 6-foot-6 passer went 4-of-4 for 31 passing yards on his opening drive. The sneakily athletic Herbert also utilized his legs, avoiding an edge-rusher and scrambling for 19 yards.

The drive was capped by a 16-yard screen pass to former Florida RB Lamical Perine.

Justin Herbert ➡️ Lamical Perine First score of the #SeniorBowl!

He also proved that he can go under center without any issue, which is always a question for quarterbacks coming from spread programs.

The best thing Justin Herbert did today was successfully take the snap from under center. Because, we all know how tough that is to learn in a month. Some QBs take yearrrrrs to figure that out. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 25, 2020

Justin Herbert, in just the first quarter, completed 9-of-12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Through one half of action, he’s been the best quarterback on the field.

There’s no doubt the former Duck is improving his NFL Draft stock. But will it be enough to surpass either Tagovailoa or Burrow? It’s unlikely.

But with the way things are playing out, Herbert is solidifying his projection as a top-10 pick. If he continues his impressive play, NFL experts may have to readjust their draft projections.

