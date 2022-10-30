Watch: Justin Herbert's Younger Brother, Patrick, Scores First College Touchdown

Football is in the genes for the Herbert family.

Years after Justin Herbert made a name for himself playing quarterback for the University of Oregon, his younger brother, Patrick, is starting to make big plays for the Ducks.

Patrick scored on a 40-yard touchdown - Bo Nix's sixth of the game - late in the fourth quarter vs. Cal on Saturday afternoon.

The tight end, who's also seen the field as a full back this season, showed off some impressive wheels during the highlight run. Here's the video.

"Three years ago in his college football debut, Bo Nix and Auburn took down Justin Herbert and Oregon in a thriller. Three years later, Nix now plays for Oregon and just threw a touchdown pass to Patrick Herbert, Justin Herbert's little brother," said 247Sports.

Patrick helped extend the Ducks' lead to 42-17 before Cal tacked on a garbage-time touchdown later in the quarter to make it a 42-24 final.

Oregon moves to 7-1 on the season with the road Pac-12 win. The Ducks play Colorado in Boulder next Saturday.