Lee Corso Makes His Choice Between Oregon, UCLA Clear

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Lee Corso is again on the set of College GameDay today, and it's a beautiful thing.

The GameDay crew won't be making their picks on the air until a little later, but Corso already revealed his choice between Oregon and UCLA in a video with Kirk Herbstreit.

GameDay is at Oregon for the Pac-12 showdown, and on the surface, this game seems like a tough pick for Corso. He's good friends with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, but also has a great relationship with the Oregon duck.

It actually wasn't tough to make the call for the Ducks though, Corso said in the clip Herbstreit posted on Twitter this morning.

"To hell with Chip," Corso said, laughing. "The Oregon duck has been my friend for 25 years almost. I like Chip Kelly but not today, boy."

How could you not love Lee Corso? It's great to see him back out there today.

Oregon and UCLA will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. FOX Sports will broadcast the action.