Look: College Football Head Coach's New Tattoo Is Going Viral

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks talks on the sidelines against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Fresh off a superb first season as head coach Oregon, Dan Lanning has decided to start the new year with some fresh ink. And it is wild to say the least.

Lanning took to social media this past weekend to reveal a new tattoo he got from Oregon-based tattoo artist Alec Turner. The tattoo was placed on the left side of his torso and features a topless image of his wife, Sauphia - who has a few tattoos of her own.

The tattoos within the tattoos include an Oregon logo with a yellow ribbon inside the O, logos for Alabama, Arizona State and Pittsburgh, a map of the state of Texas, and the numbers "816" and "33-18." There's also a boomerang next to the Oregon wings.

The logos for the three schools along with the state of Texas clearly represent several of Lanning's most noteworthy coaching stops. The number 816 is the area code for Lanning's home town of Kansas City.

The 33-18 represents the final score of last year's national championship game, when he served as defensive coordinator at Georgia. As for the boomerang, it represents the Outback Steakhouse where Lanning and Sauphia first met.

The image has been going viral on Twitter and on Turner's Instagram page.

In his first year at Oregon, the 36-year-old head coach went 10-3 with three wins over ranked teams - including an upset of UCLA on College GameDay and a win over eventual Pac-12 champion Utah.

Things are looking up for Dan Lanning heading into Year 2.

Will Lanning get any more tattoos in the years to come?