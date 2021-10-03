Look: Controversial Video Emerges From Oregon’s Upset Loss

Another Mario Cristobal vs. David Shaw, Oregon vs. Stanford battle of the trenches ended in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 17-7 at the half, the third-ranked Ducks came storming back to take a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. Oregon then found itself with the ball in Stanford territory with just over two minutes remaining, but was somehow unable to run out the clock. That’s when disaster ensued for the Ducks.

Stanford never lost faith and used a couple of big throws from quarterback Tanner McKee to get into Oregon territory. Moments later, the Cardinal got a favor from one specific referee.

With just a half-minute remaining, the Stanford offensive line jumped before the snap. A ref saw the jump, pulled out his flag and never threw it.

That’s about as bad as it gets. We don’t think we’ve ever seen a ref pull out a flag on an obvious penalty and not throw it (kidding).

To make matters worse, Oregon was called for defensive pass interference on fourth-and-goal just moments later to give Stanford another shot to tie the game. The Cardinal did just that a play later on another infamous end-zone fade.

Pac-12 refs have once again made life difficult for its top teams. This is nothing new. Pac-12 refs have cost potential playoff teams plenty of bids over the years. This is no different.

Oregon’s not out of the mix, but it has no room for error the rest of this season.