Look: Lee Corso's Headgear Pick Got A Little Chaotic Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Lee Corso's famous headgear pick got a little wild on College GameDay this morning.

GameDay was at the University of Oregon, and Corso picked the No. 10 Ducks to beat No. 9 UCLA later this afternoon, donning the Oregon mascot's duck head in the process.

However, because there was actually a living, breathing and flying duck on set, things got chaotic.

Corso is close friends with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, but that didn't stop him from picking Oregon to win today.

"To hell with Chip," Corso said jokingly in a video with Kirk Herbstreit earlier today. "The Oregon duck has been my friend for 25 years almost. I like Chip Kelly but not today, boy."

Oregon and UCLA will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports. The winner will take a major step in the Pac-12 title chase.