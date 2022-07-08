Look: Oregon Is Reportedly Trending For A 5-Star Quarterback

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Oregon Ducks walk toward the field prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Every few years, the Oregon Ducks always seem to have a generational talent at quarterback. They may soon land their next superstar.

The University of Oregon football team is reportedly trending to land a five-star quarterback.

Dante Moore, a five-star quarterback out of the state of Michigan, will soon be making his commitment decision. He'll announce it on SportsCenter at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Ducks are looking good to land the five star.

"Oregon is the hot team trending for Dante Moore," says recruiting analyst Chad Simmons.

"The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine shows Oregon trending to land 5-star QB Dante Moore. He is set to commit Friday, July 8 at noon EST," said On3 Recruits.



Tom Loy of 247Sports had high praise for Moore after watching him compete at the Elite 11 recently.

"I said it last year when watching him in the first game of his junior season, but I’m not sure I’d take anyone over @dantemoore05 in a single game. It’s about so much more than just his arm. He has it. He's truly a special talent," he said.

Will Dante Moore commit to Oregon? We'll find out this morning.

Catch Moore's commitment live at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2.