Look: Oregon Quarterback Makes Ridiculous Decision

The third-ranked Oregon Ducks are officially on upset alert.
The perfect storm began ahead of Saturday’s clash between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford in Palo Alto. The Ducks were without several starters – including offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams – because of injuries. Even Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead didn’t make the trip because of an illness.
Stanford, as a result, took a 17-7 lead at the half against Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks had an opportunity to make it a one-score game late in the second quarter, but Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown made an awful and selfish decision.
Just yards away from the end-zone and facing a fourth-and-goal, the sixth-year senior could have pitched the ball out to running back CJ Verdell for a walk-in touchdown. Instead, he kept the ball and was stuffed at the goal line, costing the Ducks six points.
no words… besides wtf 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PS8W5Lcso7
— Mr.CollegeFootball (@ScoDucks1998) October 2, 2021
Talk about selfish football. This will end up coming back to haunt the Ducks, should they go onto lose this football game.
Anthony Brown’s play has been a white elephant all-season long. He’s no better than a game manager with wheels. His inaccuracy has been a major red flag all year, as well.
If the Ducks are going to mount a comeback, Brown will need to have his best half of the year. Something tells us that’s too far fetched.
Tune into ABC right now to catch No. 3 Oregon and Stanford get going in the second half.