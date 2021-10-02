Look: Oregon Quarterback Makes Ridiculous Decision

The third-ranked Oregon Ducks are officially on upset alert.

The perfect storm began ahead of Saturday’s clash between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford in Palo Alto. The Ducks were without several starters – including offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams – because of injuries. Even Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead didn’t make the trip because of an illness.

Stanford, as a result, took a 17-7 lead at the half against Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks had an opportunity to make it a one-score game late in the second quarter, but Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown made an awful and selfish decision.

Just yards away from the end-zone and facing a fourth-and-goal, the sixth-year senior could have pitched the ball out to running back CJ Verdell for a walk-in touchdown. Instead, he kept the ball and was stuffed at the goal line, costing the Ducks six points.

Talk about selfish football. This will end up coming back to haunt the Ducks, should they go onto lose this football game.

Anthony Brown’s play has been a white elephant all-season long. He’s no better than a game manager with wheels. His inaccuracy has been a major red flag all year, as well.

If the Ducks are going to mount a comeback, Brown will need to have his best half of the year. Something tells us that’s too far fetched.

Tune into ABC right now to catch No. 3 Oregon and Stanford get going in the second half.