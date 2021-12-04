Prior to Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game, reports were swirling that Miami would make a run at Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Following the game, Cristobal addressed those rumors.

“I haven’t talked to anybody, so let’s not create narratives as we sit here in this press conference,” Cristobal said, via ESPN. “Oregon’s working on some stuff for me, and that’s what I have right now, and that’s the extent of that conversation. If there’s anything to report, I’d report it. I always have.”

Even though Cristobal shot down the Miami rumors, he did admit that programs do pursue him nearly every offseason.

“Do I expect people to come [after] me? Yeah, I do, it happens every single year. There’s nothing else to report besides that. If there is, or when there ever is, if there ever is, I’ll make sure to get it to [the media] as fast as I can.”

Since taking over as Oregon’s head coach, Cristobal has a 35-13 record. He has built an excellent culture in Eugene, Oregon.

Mario Cristobal: “Do I expect people to come (after) me? I do. Happens every year.” #Pac12FCG pic.twitter.com/kDhLXK2bbz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2021

While it doesn’t sound like Cristobal is ready to leave for Miami at this time, there is a legitimate chance that he’ll sign a new deal with Oregon.

According to The Oregonian, Oregon and Cristobal have begun talks over a new contract extension. Per the report, Oregon are preparing “an aggressive new contract” that will give Cristobal a big salary bump.

Cristobal is on track to receive a significant raise for the 2022 season. College football fans just want to see which school is handing out the check.