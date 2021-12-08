Mario Cristobal Has Message For Oregon Fans After Leaving For Miami

Mario Cristobal may be Miami’s new head coach, but he’ll forever be grateful for his time in Eugene.

For the first time since becoming Miami’s new head coach, Cristobal sent a message to Oregon fans on Tuesday night.

The 51-year-old expressed his gratitude for Oregon fans and the “impact” they made on his family.

“FOREVER GRATEFUL !!! Thank you for the impact you made on our lives and for allowing us to serve! Honored. Blessed,” Cristobal said on Twitter. “Thank you Phil & Penny. Thank you Rob. Thank you AUTZEN STADIUM. Thank you PLAYERS & Coaches!!! FOREVER GRATEFUL!!!”

Take a look.

FOREVER GRATEFUL !!! Thank you for the impact you made on our lives and for allowing us to serve! Honored. Blessed. Thank you Phil & Penny. Thank you Rob. Thank you AUTZEN STADIUM. Thank you PLAYERS & Coaches!!!

FOREVER GRATEFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/hZOs3a1Wqz — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) December 7, 2021

And just like that, the Mario Cristobal era in Eugene has come to an end.

Cristobal led the Ducks to two Pac-12 titles and three straight appearances in the conference’s championship game. He won two bowl games, including the 2020 Rose Bowl, and led the Ducks to two NY6 bowls.

Cristobal’s greatest impact as head coach of Oregon came in the recruiting world. That’s where the Ducks will miss him.

So who does Oregon now turn to? There’s plenty of names being thrown around, but it’s purely speculation at this point.

Oregon should at least make calls to Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin. Settling for Cal’s Justin Wilcox or UCLA’s Chip Kelly would probably prove to be a setback for the program.

Who the Ducks hire could prove to be a pivotal turning point in the program’s history.