Moliki Matavao, Country’s No. 4 TE, Names Final 4 Schools

One of the top tight ends in the 2021 cycle will soon be making his commitment. Four-star tight-end Moliki Matavao named his final four schools on Monday, announcing an upcoming commitment date in the process.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end is a massive target with a large catch-radius. On film, Matavao displays elite versatility as he’s a capable run and pass blocker and an excellent receiver. The Nevada prospect caught 18 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns at Liberty High School last year. His production should improve this upcoming season.

Per the 247Sports Composite Score, Matavao is the No. 4 TE and 151st overall prospect in the 2021 cycle. He’s also the highest-rated recruit out of the state of Nevada.

Plenty of elite programs have been in the mix for Matavao’s recruitment, but now, just four remain. Georgia, Penn State, Oregon and UCLA are still in the running for his recruitment. Matavao will make his commitment decision this Wednesday, May 27th.

May 27th‼️🤫

Live locally on Channel 8 at 6pm

Live on Instagram @mo.matavao pic.twitter.com/HJqSRN1MP7 — Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) May 25, 2020

Oregon’s the overwhelming favorite to land the elite tight end. Six crystal balls have been placed by 247Sports’ insiders in favor of the Ducks. It certainly looks like he could be heading to Eugene.

But Georgia and Penn State are programs to watch here. The Bulldogs and Nittany Lions had been the favorite for several months. But the Ducks have clearly made up ground and may even land the four-star TE.

We’ll soon find out where Matavao’s heading as he’s set to announce his commitment this Wednesday.