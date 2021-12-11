The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning would become the next head coach at Oregon. Although that report was immediately denied by Oregon’s side, it sounds like this move is actually going to happen.

Moments ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said the report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is in fact accurate.

“Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source,” Feldman tweeted on Saturday.

Lanning, 35, is one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football. It’s not a surprise that programs are interested in hiring the coach who’s in charge of the best defense in the nation.

Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2021

Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel confirmed this report.

“Just confirmed from a source that UGA DC Dan Lanning will be the next coach at Oregon,” Thamel tweeted.

If Lanning does indeed become Oregon’s next head coach, he would have large shoes to fill.

Earlier this month, Mario Cristobal left Oregon to become the next head coach at Miami. He finished his Ducks career with a 35-13 record.

Oregon has been linked to Chip Kelly and several other coaches in the past week, but Lanning would give them a young option with a lot of upside.

An official announcement has not yet been made by Oregon.