New Report Says Oregon ‘Intends To Hire’ Chip Kelly

This year’s coaching carousel has been a wild ride. Wouldn’t it be fitting if it ended with Chip Kelly returning to Oregon? Believe it or not, that may come to fruition.

It was reported on Tuesday afternoon that Oregon – which needs a new head coach following Mario Cristobal’s departure to Miami – is making a “hard push” to acquire Kelly from UCLA. The quest may soon prove successful.

According to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, Oregon “intends” to soon hire Kelly as head football coach.

It sounds like Kelly will be back coaching at Autzen Stadium next fall.

“Oregon intends to hire UCLA’s Chip Kelly as its next head football coach, sources have confirmed,” Pierson reported. “It was originally reported by ESPN that Oregon was making a push to bring back Chip Kelly. It was reported earlier in the day that Oregon asked for permission to speak to Kelly, and since then various sources have indicated that Oregon is proceeding in its effort to re-hire the former Oregon coach.”

We have confirmed that Oregon wants to hire #UCLA's Chip Kelly as its next head football coach: https://t.co/2AbJGBshnX — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) December 10, 2021

As always, these coaching rumors and reports never feel finalized until one of the major national college football insiders, like Bruce Feldman or Brett McMurphy, reports it. Still, it certainly sounds like Chip Kelly to Oregon isn’t just smoke anymore.

Kelly spent four years coaching the Ducks. He went 46-7 in Eugene, led Oregon to one national championship, two Rose Bowls and one Fiesta Bowl.

Kelly has not had anywhere near the success he had at Oregon at UCLA. But it’s worth mentioning this past season was his most successful with the Bruins as they went 8-4, including a three-point loss to Oregon on Oct. 23.

Stay tuned. It looks like Kelly could soon return to the University of Oregon.