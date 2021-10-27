Todd McShay Unveiled His Top 5 Players For 2022 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks have gone No. 1 in the NFL Draft each of the last four years. In fact, during that stretch, 11 of the 20 top-five picks were offensive skill players, with all five picks atop the 2021 NFL Draft fitting that description.

This year could really flip the script. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is the favorite to go No. 1 overall, and quarterbacks are nowhere to be seen atop more draft boards at this point.

Mel Kiper Jr. updated his rankings recently. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who is having a massive fifth-year, is his new top quarterback. He’s all the way down at No. 15 for Kiper, though.

ESPN‘s other draft guru, Todd McShay, just put out his new NFL Draft rankings. Thibodeaux is installed at No. 1, followed by three other defenders as well as Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Derek Stingley Jr., one of the major holdovers from LSU’s national title team, comes in at No. 2 in these new NFL Draft rankings, followed by Neal, Notre Dame’s dynamic safety Kyle Hamilton, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

McShay sees Thibodeaux as a versatile defender who can fill multiple roles in a front seven, and is adept at defending the run as well as getting after quarterbacks. Saturday’s big performance against UCLA left a big impression.

Thibodeaux is a phenomenal pass-rusher with great speed and size. He gets a good push on blockers, and he shows solid initial quickness and closing speed. Thibodeaux is effective dipping-and-ripping, but he also displays a strong inside move. Against the run, he locates the ball and then stacks and sheds blockers, often making plays in the backfield. He could use a little more work as a hands fighter, but there is no doubt that he is the top edge prospect in the class. Through five games, he has 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles. Thibodeaux showed just how dominant he can be in Saturday’s win against UCLA, posting 2.0 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a QB hurry. Lastly, he is versatile enough to convert to 3-4 outside linebacker or even occasionally kick inside to rush the passer.

For McShay’s full rankings, head to ESPN.