Multiple QB Prospects Had Higher Wonderlic Scores Than Reported

Wonderlic scores for this year’s NFL Draft quarterback prospects were revealed on Friday afternoon. Several prospects were unfairly criticized for their score, and as it turns out, the original reporting for a handful of tests was wrong.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had the top score with a 40 – the test consists of 50 questions. Right behind him was Georgia standout Jake Fromm, but it turns out he actually doesn’t have the second-best score.

Justin Herbert, who reportedly scored a 25 on the test, actually scored a 39 on the Wonderlic. Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool brought that information to light on Twitter, saying “Fake News! Herbert got a 39.”

NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed Claypool’s comments, and then he revealed four other quarterbacks who had scores higher than reported. Those quarterbacks were Jalen Hurts, Brian Lewerke, Jake Luton and Tua Tagovailoa.

So this is actually correct. I'm told Oregon QB Justin Herbert did score a 39 on the Wonderlic at the combine in Indy. Here are a few more QB scores from Indy that were higher than reported … Jake Luton: 33.

Brian Lewerke: 30.

Jalen Hurts: 21.

Tua Tagovailoa: 19. https://t.co/jg78XFYGtd — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 18, 2020

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge revealed on Friday night that Tagovailoa scored a 19. She also added that teams aren’t concerned with his Wonderlic score – nor should they be.

At this time of the year, just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft, it’s imperative that coaches and scouts have accurate information on every prospect. Wonderlic scores shouldn’t determine draft position, but we’ve seen players fall in the past for inexplicable reasons.

The updated leaderboard for the Wonderlic score still features Stanley at the top. However, he has more company now that Herbert’s actual score is much higher than people originally thought.