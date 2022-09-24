Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 9: General view of the game between the Washington State University Cougars and the University of Oregon Ducks on October 9 2004 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Ducks won 41-38. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game.

In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.

Washington State proceeded to call a run play and punted the ball to Oregon a play later.

Out of the commercial timeout, officials reviewed the play, recognized their mistake and essentially rewound the series of events back to third down for Washington State.

"Well this is a first. By far. 1st down… Cougs grounding officials incorrectly skip 2nd down and go right to 3rd down on the loss of down 3rd down, Cougs run for -1 4th. Punt Review to determine they screwed up. Rewind back to 3rd and 17 for the Cougs Absolutely wild," said Geoff Schwartz, via Twitter.

An absolute joke of an officiating crew out there in Pullman today. No wonder no one takes the Pac-12 seriously.

"Oregon radio says one official on sideline didn't know what was being reviewed and video was also not working for a while. And you wonder why people want to bolt this league for anywhere with dry land and bags of money," said James Crepea, via Twitter.

What a mess.

Washington State leads Oregon 17-9 late in the first half. Catch the rest of the game on FOX.