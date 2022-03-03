Oregon Ducks Announce Historic College Sports Creation

The University of Oregon athletics department has always prided itself on innovation, whether it be flashy uniforms or state-of-the-art facilities. In this new age of college athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness, the school is ensuring its athletes take advantage of the unique opportunity.

On Thursday, the University of Oregon announced the first licensed school marketplace in college sports. The marketplace is a database containing all of the school’s athletes. The marketplace provides licensed third parties easy access to “contact, book, pitch and pay any Oregon student-athlete” on one single platform.

This is a state-of-the-art concept from the Oregon Ducks, and one that is bound to attract high school recruits interested in the University of Oregon.

“Our new and innovative partnership with Opendorse allows University of Oregon student-athletes to continue to maximize opportunities related to their name, image, and likeness,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said, via GoDucks.com.

“The Oregon Ducks Marketplace provides an efficient process to allow UO student-athletes to connect with those wishing to offer opportunities, benefitting them and continuing Oregon’s leadership role in all NIL-related endeavors.”

One of the unique aspects of this new database is athletes can customize their profile on the database. They will then be able to promote the profile via social media channels, further promoting their name and brand.

“Today’s launch sets a new standard for student-athlete NIL support,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “Starting today, Oregon fans have a single place where they can directly support their favorite student-athletes with NIL opportunities. We’ve spent a decade building Opendorse to make athletes more accessible to the people who want to support them – and the Oregon NIL Marketplace accomplishes this for Oregon student-athletes.”

This is a groundbreaking step in the world of college athletics. More are sure to follow the University of Oregon’s newest development on NIL.