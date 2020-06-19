Oregon football is dominating the recruiting world this month. Mario Cristobal and the Ducks have beaten out the Ohio State Buckeyes for four-star CB Jaylin Davies.

The Mater Dei prospect announced his commitment to the Oregon football program on Friday afternoon. Davies is the Ducks’ 14th commitment in the 2021 cycle.

Ohio State was the favorite early on in Davies’ recruitment, with Oregon, USC and Arizona State trailing behind. But the Buckeyes already have five defensive back commits in their 2021 class. Meanwhile, Davies is Oregon football’s third defensive back commitment of the cycle.

Davies is the No. 12 CB and 129th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The four-star’s commitment announcement can be found below.

Oregon football is losing nearly its entire secondary following the 2020 season. Seniors Thomas Graham, Deommodore Lenoir, Brady Breeze and Nick Pickett are back for one final season. Junior star safety Jevon Holland is likely NFL bound as well. Those five make up what many consider the top secondary in college football this season.

With plenty of spots opening up in the Ducks’ secondary in 2021, Davies has a chance to compete for playing time right away. That likely played a large role in the four-star CB’s commitment decision.

Cristobal and the Ducks have landed nine of their 14 current commits over the last two months. Oregon has a strong chance to finish the 2021 cycle with a top-10 class nationally.