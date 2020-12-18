Oregon football fans all said the same thing after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went down with an injury Thursday night.

Carr’s injury, while obviously being unfortunate, opened the door for former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota. The 2014 Heisman winner last played in an NFL game while he was with the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas signed him to a big-time backup quarterback deal during the off-season.

The second Mariota took the field Thursday night, every Oregon Ducks fan couldn’t contain their excitement. Why? Well, obviously Mariota’s fan-base is massive. But that isn’t the only reason.

Mariota was one of two former Oregon quarterbacks on the field for Thursday Night Football. That’s right. Oregon fans were in heaven Thursday night as Mariota dueled it out with Chargers rookie Justin Herbert – two of the most beloved quarterbacks in Oregon football history.

Every Oregon football fan was saying the same thing while watching Herbert and Mariota play against each other tonight.

Duck fans watching Herbert and Mariota throwing dimes left and right on Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/zH2JgzNHEx — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 18, 2020

Herbert vs Mariota#ProDucks heaven right now — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 18, 2020

JUSTIN HERBERT VS MARCUS MARIOTA — The Flock Is Hot (@TheFlockIsHot) December 18, 2020

Oregon Duck fans when they hear Mariota and Herbert are playing against each other… pic.twitter.com/Rgd5a5nAN2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2020

Herbert vs Mariota. The battle we all wanted to see #BoltUp — ⚡️ChargersLegion⚡️ (@ChargersLegion) December 18, 2020

It’s safe to say this is a memorable night in Oregon Ducks history.

Former Ducks quarterbacks haven’t had too much success in the NFL, other than Chargers legend Dan Fouts. Justin Herbert is obviously off to an incredible start to his NFL career. Marcus Mariota had some success with the Titans, but has dealt with various injuries and inconsistent play throughout his career.

A Mariota resurgence is exactly what Oregon fans want to see. The Heisman winner is off to a good start, too.

Thursday night’s game is must-watch football for Oregon fans. Tune into FOX to catch the rest of the former Oregon quarterbacks showdown.