Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops before his first XFL game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades stands on the field during warm ups before the XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation.

Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.

During today’s episode of Big Noon Kickoff on Fox Sports, Stoops questioned why people aren’t giving Oregon consideration as a national title contender.

“What I can’t figure out is why everybody is sleeping on Oregon,” Stoops said, per 247. “They’ve got the best win in the best fashion going into the Horseshoe, beating Ohio State. How are they not top five? I don’t get it. And right now, they only have one more ranked team to play the rest of the year. So they may go undefeated.”

Looking to break the constant College Football Playoff appearances for teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson, Oregon is one of the several teams who are making this year’s college football landscape more intriguing. The Crimson Tide had a close call with Florida this past weekend, the Tigers have a loss to Georgia and the Buckeyes of course have their loss to the Ducks — leaving the door open for other teams to make their title-contending runs.

Tonight, Oregon will look to propel their record to 4-0 as 28.5-point favorites in a home contest against Arizona.

After that, their only scheduled matchup against a current ranked team is a contest against No. 24 UCLA on Oct. 23.

