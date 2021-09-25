Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation.

Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.

During today’s episode of Big Noon Kickoff on Fox Sports, Stoops questioned why people aren’t giving Oregon consideration as a national title contender.

“What I can’t figure out is why everybody is sleeping on Oregon,” Stoops said, per 247. “They’ve got the best win in the best fashion going into the Horseshoe, beating Ohio State. How are they not top five? I don’t get it. And right now, they only have one more ranked team to play the rest of the year. So they may go undefeated.”

For once, it was a Pac-12 team making the nonconference statement on Saturday as Oregon downed Ohio State in Columbus. @RossDellenger on a huge day for the Ducks: https://t.co/5t5TmxlPUi pic.twitter.com/rDhEOoZv7B — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 12, 2021

Looking to break the constant College Football Playoff appearances for teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson, Oregon is one of the several teams who are making this year’s college football landscape more intriguing. The Crimson Tide had a close call with Florida this past weekend, the Tigers have a loss to Georgia and the Buckeyes of course have their loss to the Ducks — leaving the door open for other teams to make their title-contending runs.

Tonight, Oregon will look to propel their record to 4-0 as 28.5-point favorites in a home contest against Arizona.

After that, their only scheduled matchup against a current ranked team is a contest against No. 24 UCLA on Oct. 23.

[247Sports]