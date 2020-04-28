Oregon Football Schedules Notable Non-Conference Series

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have emphasized scheduling tough non-conference games. Given the current state of an overall weakened Pac-12, a big non-conference win could do wonders for the Ducks and the conference as a whole.

Oregon’s latest addition to its future non-conference schedule isn’t flashy. But it adds another quality opponent that should boost the Ducks’ future strength of schedule.

Oregon football has scheduled a three-game series with the Utah State Aggies. The first game will take place in Eugene in the 2027 season before heading to Logan in 2028. The final game of the series will be at Autzen Stadium in 2029.

That isn’t the only notable non-conference opponent the Ducks will be facing those years. Oregon also has marquee contests against Baylor in 2027 and 2028, followed by Michigan State in 2029 and 2030.

Get all the details on our three-game series with Utah State that starts in 2027 and includes two games inside Autzen Stadium! #GoDucks — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 28, 2020

The latest additions to Oregon’s non-conference schedule remain nearly a decade away. But the Ducks’ 2020 non-conference slate is already garnering major attention.

Oregon will host FCS Champion North Dakota State to start the 2020 season before the Ohio State Buckeyes head to Eugene Week 2. The Ducks vs. Buckeyes is setting up as one of the biggest non-conference contests this past decade.

Other notable future non-conference opponents Oregon has lined up includes Georgia, Boise State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and BYU.