Oregon Unveils Awesome ‘Ohana’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game

Oregon football has unveiled yet another new uniform for the Ducks’ game versus UCLA this Saturday.

The Ducks have always been atop the college football uniform game, unveiling new uniforms each and every season. As Oregon inches closer and closer to becoming a true national contender, the program’s uniforms are taking off to a whole new level.

Several of the Ducks’ uniforms over the years have symbolized much more than just a football jersey. The same could be said for the latest uniform the team plans to wear on Saturday.

Oregon football will don the “Ohana” uniform this weekend. The uniform will celebrate pan-Polynesian culture.

“The UO football team will wear uniforms honoring elements of Polynesian culture including family, unity and a voyager spirit,” Oregon’s statement reads, via GoDucks.com. “The ‘Ohana’ gear was designed through a collaboration involving Nike. . . . Black is the base color for the line, in a nod to the volcanic rock that formed the Pacific islands. The line also incorporates “Action Green,” representing the resilient vegetation that grows among the volcanic rock.”

Take a look at the incredible new uniform below.

Oregon football has built a strong pipeline to Polynesian islands and recruits over the years. Some of the best to ever suit up for the Ducks are of Polynesian descent, including Heisman winner Marcus Mariota, projected top-five 2021 NFL Draft pick Penei Sewell and longtime NFL defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.

The Ducks’ new uniform also symbolizes Oregon football’s “new direction” with Mario Cristobal at the helm.

You can get an on-field look at Oregon’s new uniforms this Saturday when the Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.