Oregon Governor Has Telling Update On Buckeyes-Ducks Game

Ohio State-Oregon is one of the biggest non-conference matchups of the 2020 college football season. However, even if it is played as scheduled, there may not be fans in attendance.

Earlier today, Oregon Gov. Katie Brown announced plans to begin reopening the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of her recommendations, Brown said that no sporting events or large gatherings such as festivals or concerts should be held “until effective prevention and treatment for the coronavirus” becomes available.

Additionally, any of those types of events scheduled through September should be “canceled or modified.” One of those events is Ohio State-Oregon, which is set for September 12.

As of now, there have been no decisions made as to when college football will return. There’s a chance that no one will be playing games in mid-September, when the Ducks are set to host the Buckeyes.

However, if the game is played, it is looking likely that it will be held without fan presence.

If you were planning on traveling to Eugene for Ohio State's game at Oregon on Sept. 12, you might want to put those plans on hold. https://t.co/m0ZBN5uP8c — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 7, 2020

There’s always a chance that the state of Oregon modifies its stance on crowds and gatherings.

For now though, it is tough to see Autzen Stadium being filled anytime soon.