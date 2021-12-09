The Spun

Oregon Has Reportedly Considered Crazy Coaching Move

A general view of Oregon's stadium.EUGENE, OR -SEPTEMBER 06: A general view of Autzen Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Mario Cristobal left the Oregon Ducks program to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

With Cristobal gone, the Ducks are reportedly considering a familiar name to be its new head coach: former Oregon coach Chip Kelly. But that’s not all.

There was another rumor floating around that Oregon would actually employ two head coaches at the same time. Fans were wondering about a joint head coaching gig between Kelly and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox.

“Don’t blame you for thinking about a Justin Wilcox-Chip Kelly co-head coach tandem,” Oregon insider John Canzano said. “It has been bantered about internally at Oregon but I don’t think it works. Blue-collar Wilcox paired w Kelly… feels like Yellowstone meets Succession. I think Wilcox would have to be DC, IMHO.”

It’s unclear if Oregon would actually consider hiring two head coaches to do one job. It would make much more sense for one of the two to be the actual head coach with the other taking a coordinator role.

As it stands right now, both remain with their respective Pac-12 programs.

Who will Oregon hire to take over for Mario Cristobal?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.