Mario Cristobal knows if he’s going to lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff, Oregon needs elite offensive and defensive linemen. That battle starts with recruiting.

Oregon picked up a big time commitment from 2021 4-star OL Josh Simmons on Monday.

Simmons made his surprising announcement Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“Family is everything to me,” Simmons wrote on Twitter. “I know I would not have been able to get without the love and support of my Mother and Sister. Through everything I know I have been able to lean on them. … With that being said I would like to announce that I am committing to the University of Oregon. Recruitment is shut down. 10000% locked in.”

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound is the No. 11 OG and No. 262 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the 26th best prospect in the state of California.

Simmons’ commitment has propelled the Ducks’ 2021 class to No. 6 in the nation and first in the Pac-12.

Oregon now has six commitments in the 2021 class, highlighted by five 4-star prospects and one 3-star player.

Cristobal has worked wonders in the recruiting game since becoming Oregon’s head coach. Simmons’ commitment on Monday is another sign of good things to come for the Ducks.