Oregon Reportedly Set To Interview Former SEC Coach For OC Vacancy

With Marcus Arroyo off to UNLV to take over as their head coach, the Oregon Ducks need a new offensive coordinator. It’s been a month since the search began, and now it appears that former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead has become a candidate.

According to Duck Territory, former Moorhead is set to interview for the vacancy. He was fired last week following a 6-7 season that ended in a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.

His final record at Mississippi State was 14-12, going 7-9 in SEC play.

Prior to his two-year stint with the Bulldogs, Moorhead was the offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Penn State. His experience working with quarterbacks dates back to the early-2000s though.

Considering the importance that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal places on QB play, the Ducks could certainly do worse than Joe Moorhead.

According to sources, I’m told former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is currently at #Oregon to interview for the offensive coordinator position. He arrived Thursday night and will interview for the job today. Update: https://t.co/oKgBzc3oha@247Sports pic.twitter.com/pAnOpDG9hD — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 10, 2020

Moorhead isn’t the only candidate the Ducks are pursuing though. Per the report, Tulane OC Will Hall, LSU analyst Jorge Munoz and LA Rams assistant Jedd Fisch are also candidates for the job.

This past year Oregon boasted the No. 16 scoring offense in the country. Led by QB Justin Herbert, the Ducks went 12-2, winning the Pac-12 title and beating Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State fans have already forgotten about Moorhead after the hiring of Mike Leach.