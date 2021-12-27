Oregon Reportedly Hiring 2 Notable NFL Assistant Coaches

New Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning is reportedly hiring a pair of NFL assistants to key positions on his coaching staff.

Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will be leaving the organization after just 15 games on the job. With the Ducks, he’ll be the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach.

Klemm was supposed to leave after the season but he spoke to Mike Tomlin on Monday and was allowed to leave a bit early to start his new position.

Source: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is departing for Oregon, where he’ll be OL coach, run game coordinator and asst head coach. He spoke to MIke Tomlin and is being let out today to start his new job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

Tosh Lupoi will also be joining Lanning’s staff, but he’ll be on the defensive side of the ball. Lupoi is expected to be the defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season.

Lupoi has been Jacksonville’s defensive line coach this season and worked with Lanning in 2015 while they were with Alabama.

Tosh Lupoi, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive line coach, is expected to be hired as Oregon’s defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season, sources tell @on3sports. Worked with Dan Lanning at Alabama in 2015.https://t.co/P5cgphUPHE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 27, 2021

Lanning was hired as the head coach on Dec. 11 after Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. Before coming to Oregon, he spent the last four seasons with Georgia, including the last three as the defensive coordinator.

Oregon is still set to play in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET.