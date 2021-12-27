The Spun

Oregon Reportedly Hiring 2 Notable NFL Assistant Coaches

A picture of a green Oregon Ducks helmet.SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 09: A helmet for the Oregon Ducks is displayed during a press conference for the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game against the Auburn Tigers at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on January 9, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning is reportedly hiring a pair of NFL assistants to key positions on his coaching staff.

Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will be leaving the organization after just 15 games on the job. With the Ducks, he’ll be the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach.

Klemm was supposed to leave after the season but he spoke to Mike Tomlin on Monday and was allowed to leave a bit early to start his new position.

Tosh Lupoi will also be joining Lanning’s staff, but he’ll be on the defensive side of the ball. Lupoi is expected to be the defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars’ season.

Lupoi has been Jacksonville’s defensive line coach this season and worked with Lanning in 2015 while they were with Alabama.

Lanning was hired as the head coach on Dec. 11 after Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. Before coming to Oregon, he spent the last four seasons with Georgia, including the last three as the defensive coordinator.

Oregon is still set to play in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET.

