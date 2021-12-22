Oregon Reportedly Looking To Hire Notable NFL Assistant

New Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning is reportedly looking to the professional ranks for the man to run his offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Lanning is aiming to poach Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for the same position on his staff. Klemm was promoted to offensive line coach this season after serving as Pittsburgh’s assistant offensive line coach in 2019-20.

While it may seem eye-opening that Oregon is targeting a key assistant for one of the premier franchises in the NFL, Klemm has significant college coaching experience. From 2012-16. he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at UCLA, while adding associate head coach duties in his last three seasons with the Bruins.

Klemm was also an assistant at SMU from 2008-11.

A second-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2000, Klemm played five seasons with the Pats before finishing his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

If he heads to Oregon, Klemm will work under the 35-year-old Lanning, who took over for Mario Cristobal earlier this month. In recent days, Lanning has lured offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham from Florida State, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matthew Powledge from Baylor and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti from Nebraska.