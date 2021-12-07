Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a very bright NFL future, but it looks like his college career is over.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thibodeaux will skip the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on December 28 and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. The former five-star recruit could potentially be the first overall pick.

Schefter reports that Thibodeaux will sign with Wasserman Media Group for his agent representation.

Oregon DE @kayvont, regarded by many as a potential top-five pick, is declaring for the NFL draft, per sources. Thibodeaux also has decided to skip playing in the bowl game and start preparing for the NFL draft after his HC Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2021

Thibodeaux finished the 2021 season with 49 total tackles and seven sacks. For his career, he recorded 122 tackles, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Thousand Oaks (Calif.) native was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He’ll likely hear his name called in the first five picks of the NFL Draft next April.

Meanwhile, Oregon will close out its 2021 season in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on December 29. The Ducks will be without head coach Mario Cristobal, who left on Monday to take over the program at the University of Miami, his alma mater.