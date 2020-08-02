Oregon Star Penei Sewell Reacts To Pac-12 Player Demands

The 2020 Pac-12 football season is under threat of a massive opt out as players submitted a list of demands over the weekend.

The effort from the Pac-12 players has a ton of support from the conference’s biggest stars. On Sunday, Oregon star OL Penei Sewell made it clear which side he’s on.

Taking to Twitter, the unanimous first-team All-American tackle posted the list of demands. He added the hashtag #WeAreUnited to show that he stands with his fellow players.

Sewell is one of over a dozen players to stamp his name on the list of demands. First and foremost on the list is guaranteed protections against COVID-19 risks.

These demands also include a reducing excessive pay to administrators and coaches, ending performance and academic bonuses, and ending lavish expenditures on facilities, among others. A greater commitment to battling racial injustice is also on the table.

Penei Sewell is coming off All-American, First-Team Pac-12, Outland Trophy and Morris Trophy honors as a sophomore at Oregon. He is widely considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For him to put his name on the #WeAreUnited movement is a big get for the players.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Pac-12 or the NCAA respond to this movement. For so many players to take a stand during this time of protests against injustice and right before the start of the season makes it about as good a time as any to demand change.

Who else do you expect to join the movement in the days to come?