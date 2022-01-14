Oregon Star RB Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal just added one of the most electric players in college football.

Oregon star running back Travis Dye has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Dye took over for CJ Verdell – after Verdell went down with a season-ending injury – midway through the 2021 season and made the most of the opportunity. The younger brother of former Oregon star and now NFL linebacker Troy Dye, Travis had 1,271 yards on the ground, 402 yards receiving and 18 total touchdowns in 2021.

He had multiple notable performances last year, including a 211-yard performance vs. Washington and 153 yards on the ground vs. Oklahoma.

This is a significant loss for Oregon, though there’s always the possibility Travis changes his mind and returns to school.

Oregon running back Travis Dye has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Ran for 1,271 yards this season.https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

There’s an interesting wrinkle here.

As previously mentioned, Travis Dye took over for CJ Verdell as Oregon’s starter midway through the season when Verdell went down with a season-ending injury. Verdell still has a year of eligibility remaining and hasn’t yet made a decision on the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s plausible Verdell wants to return to Oregon for one more year and Dye doesn’t want to split carries. Regardless, this is a big loss for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

As noted by James Crepea of The Oregonian though, Dye is mulling a return to Oregon.

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye enters transfer portal, weighing return to UO, per sourcehttps://t.co/tqg9dSytAq — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 14, 2022

Dye will have no shortage of opportunities in the transfer portal if that’s the route he wants to take.