Oregon Star RB Travis Dye Announces Transfer Destination

Last week, Oregon running back Travis Dye officially entered the transfer portal. Fast forward a week later, and he has already announced his next chapter.

It turns out Dye will stay in the Pac-12 for the 2022 season. The junior tailback is transferring to USC to join Lincoln Riley’s squad.

The Trojans announced the addition of Dye on Twitter, writing “Welcome to the show.”

Dye is coming off a really productive year at Oregon. He finished the 2021 season with 1,271 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 211 carries.

This announcement has to sting for Oregon since Dye will be staying in the conference. It’s unclear what Dye’s role will look like in Riley’s offense, but we’d imagine the offensive-minded coach will have a plan for him.

Dye’s decision to enter the transfer portal was initially viewed as a surprise. Some fans thought he’d declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Now that Dye is on the move to USC, he’ll have an entire year to boost his draft stock before turning pro.

Dye is the second running back to transfer to USC this week. A few days ago, Riley landed a commitment from former Stanford running back Austin Jones.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Trojans, that’s for sure.