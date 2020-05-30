Oregon’s 2021 Recruiting Class Enters Top 10 After Dominant Month

Tennessee’s been dominating the recruiting trail this off-season. But now, a program out on the West Coast is starting to make some noise. Mario Cristobal and the Ducks’ 2021 class now ranks 10th in the nation after a stellar month of recruiting.

Cristobal has quickly put the Oregon program back on the map after winning the Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl over Wisconsin this past year. The Ducks now enter the 2020 season as the overwhelming favorite to win the conference. The College Football Playoff is also on the horizon, thanks to Cristobal’s efforts on the recruiting trail.

The Ducks entered the month of May with the nation’s No. 25 class which included just five commitments. In this month alone, Oregon’s landed seven more commitments, bringing the total to 12. Cristobal’s 2021 class now ranks 10th in the nation, per 247Sports.

This week in particular has been a big one for the Pac-12 program. Oregon’s landed four commitments since Wednesday, headlined by four-star tight-end Moliki Matavao. Others include three-star athlete Brandon Buckner, JUCO CB Jadarrius Perkins and three-star CB Darren Barkins. Barkins was the latest to announce his commitment, as seen in the tweet below:

After a dominant recruiting streak this past month, the Ducks now have 12 commitments which includes eight four-star prospects. Oregon is also in the running for a number of elite prospects including receivers Dont’e Thornton and Troy Franklin. It wouldn’t come as a shock if the Ducks land a few five-star prospects this cycle, as well.

Oregon landed three five-star recruits in the 2020 cycle, including linebackers Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell and CB Dontae Manning.

If Cristobal and the Ducks can keep this recruiting pace up, they certainly look poised to make a College Football Playoff run in coming years.