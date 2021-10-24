College football star Kayvon Thibodeaux got a bit too excited at the end of the Oregon-UCLA game on Saturday evening.

Just moments after the Ducks escaped with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Bruins, Thibodeaux joined ESPN’s Holly Rowe for a postgame interview. He didn’t even have a chance to catch his breath.

With a look a pure exhaustion on his face following a sensational performance (nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble), the Oregon star accidentally dropped an f-bomb on live television when talking about his team’s game-plan.

“It’s amazing,” Thibodeaux said after the game. “It’s always a blessing to be out here in front of our fans, the loyal Ducks. The team, they drew up a great f—g scheme. Coach [Tim] DeRuyter. Coach [Mario] Cristobal. They called a great game.”

Warning: This is NSFW.

Oregon DE and potential No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux casually dropped an f-bomb in his postgame interview. Finished the game with 2 sacks, 9 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Beast. pic.twitter.com/EbGCaG1f9g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2021

Few, if any, took issue with what Kayvon Thibodeaux said.

The Oregon defensive end took to Twitter Saturday night to apologize for his language, though.

My bad y’all, my vocabulary started to slip…I was exhausted 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) October 24, 2021

No worries, Kavyon. Congratulations on a terrific performance today.

Thibodeaux has asserted himself as one of the best players in college football this season, albeit in limited action. He’s an immediate impact maker and one of the few defensive players capable of completing changing a game’s outcomes.

Looking ahead, Thibodeaux will have a chance to impress the national audience once again next Saturday. The Oregon Ducks will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

