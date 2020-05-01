Pac-12 Football Coach Agrees To Take Salary Deduction

Another major college football head coach has agreed to take a salary reduction heading into the 2020 season.

According to the Register-Guard, all of Oregon’s head coaches are taking a 10-percent pay cut. That list of head coaches includes Mario Cristobal, the head coach of the football team.

“We appreciate the leadership role taken on by our head coaches as we deal with this unprecedented crisis,” athletic director Rob Mullens said in a release. “This speaks to the selfless nature of our Oregon coaching staff and their desire to help us navigate the current challenges and those on the horizon.”

Cristobal is just one of a handful of major college football coaches to take a pay cut. However, before long, most college football programs will likely ask the same of their respective coaches.

Cristobal joins Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was one of the first to take a salary reduction. The new Tigers head coach also accepted a 10-percent pay cut.

Cristobal didn’t address the news, but he made it clear he’s ready for the 2020 season.

Athletics programs all over the country have been finding ways to cut their budgets after the spring seasons came to an abrupt end.

Now they’re doing everything possible to make sure the 2020 football season can be played.