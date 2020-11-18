College Football Fans Are Calling For Huge Matchup To Be Scheduled With Pac-12 News

The Pac-12 is reportedly considering a late change to its scheduling policy for the 2020 season, according to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News. Whereas the league was limiting things to conference play to start the season, the rash of cancellations in its first few weeks has led to the idea of opening things up. The potential for new games has fans clamoring for a big game between undefeated BYU and Oregon football.

In the first two weeks of league play, we’ve already seen Arizona at Utah, Washington at Cal, Cal at Arizona State, and Utah at UCLA cancelled. Because of those last two cancellations, Cal and UCLA abruptly shifted their schedules and played last Sunday morning on a few days notice, a 34-10 Bruins win.

Right now, the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 threatens games in every single conference every week. Staying adaptable is key, and if the league does pass this rule, it should allow Pac-12 teams to do that. It also may give its better teams the chance to add some prominent games to their schedules and potentially boost their College Football Playoff resumes.

The main contender out of the league is Oregon, which is 2-0 with wins over Stanford and Washington State. As of now, it seems very unlikely that the Ducks have the schedule really make noise in the Playoff picture. However, there is an undefeated team out there that could also use a big matchup to bolster its even longer shot CFP aspirations: BYU. So far, it is very clear that the fans want to see it happen.

Oregon and USC, add BYU now please. https://t.co/HuEfZU2hK9 — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 18, 2020

BYU’s schedule also lacks the firepower that would probably lead to a College Football Playoff berth, though that is more about the circumstances around the season. The Cougars have done what they’ve needed to do against the teams available for them to play.

In wins over Navy, Troy, Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Houston, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and Boise State, BYU has a +251 point differential, and win margin of over 31 points per game. They beat Boise State, a Group of Five powerhouse, 51-17 in their last game.

BYU has North Alabama this Saturday, and San Diego State on Dec. 12. Right now, it is being reported that the two sides haven’t discussed anything yet.

Source: There have been no talks between Oregon and BYU about adding a game — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 18, 2020

Oregon football doesn’t have an open spot right now either. They host UCLA on Saturday, and are at Oregon State on Nov. 27, at Cal on Dec. 5, and vs. Washington on Dec. 12. If one of those games that matches a BYU open date falls through, or the Pac-12 Championship and the rest of the postseason gets pushed back, as many have called for, we’ve love to see the Ducks and Cougars get a matchup.

Oregon should add a game against BYU, not because it would help BYU's playoff chances (the Cougars are legit good and deserve to be in the discussion) but because… *checks Oregon's schedule* …it would be the Ducks' (and PAc-12's) best chance to bolster their own CFP hopes — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) November 18, 2020

Source (me): Get on the phone, Oregon and BYU. https://t.co/q7bkNMLrfj — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) November 18, 2020

The two sides have split six games in their history, with BYU winning the last matchup at the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. We can all hold out hope here; anything can happen with how rapidly cancellations have popped up.