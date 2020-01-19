Oregon’s Payton Pritchard Drains Game-Winning 3 To Beat Washington

There’s few players in college basketball that draw two to three defenders late in a close game. Oregon‘s Payton Pritchard is one of them.

The Ducks’ assassin drained an unbelievable fade-away shot to beat the Washington Huskies in overtime on Saturday in Seattle.

Pritchard received a pass with just seconds left in OT in a 61-61 game. A tough UW defense forced the Oregon guard back a few feet behind the perimeter.

With the shot clock winding down, Pritchard leaned back to gain separation, hoisting up a deep 3-point shot in the process.

It was nothing-but-net as the shot clock buzzer expired.

This is unbelievable.

Seeing as there was a few seconds remaining in regulation, the Huskies had time to attempt a game-tying shot. But Washington failed to convert.

Oregon beat the Huskies 64-61 thanks to Pritchard’s late-game heroics.

The Ducks were on the brink of a blowout loss in regulation. Dana Altman’s squad found themselves down 16 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

Washington’s zone defense gave Payton Pritchard and the Ducks all sorts of trouble. But Oregon began to find soft spots in the middle of the zone, helping open up perimeter players and allow the Ducks’ forwards open runners.

In the end, Pritchard’s veteran leadership and experience in big game moments proved to be the dagger. The Ducks’ assassin is certainly playing like a Player of the Year candidate.

[CBS Sports]