Penei Sewell, College Football’s Best Lineman, Announces Decision

Oregon football star Penei Sewell on the bench.TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 23: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell #58 of the Oregon Ducks reacts on the bench during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Ducks 31-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The best offensive lineman in college football has announced an official decision on his future.

Penei Sewell, a standout lineman at Oregon and a projected top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will not play another down of college football.

The Ducks star announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he’s opting out of the season. The Pac-12 is currently aiming to begin its season in January 2021 or perhaps earlier, though nothing is official.

Sewell was college football’s Outland Trophy winner in 2019, an award given to the best interior lineman in college football.

NFL insider Albert Breer reacted to the news on social media.

“He’s widely regarded as a Top 5 lock. He doesn’t turn 20 until next month. To some degree, the (Pac-12) conference made this call for him,” Breer tweeted.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 are the two Power 5 conferences not playing college football this season. The two major leagues announced earlier this summer that their fall sports were being postponed until 2021 at the earliest.

There’s since been talk that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 could end up playing earlier than 2021, perhaps in November or sooner, but that’s just speculation.

Regardless of what happens, Sewell will not be playing.


