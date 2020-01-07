PFF Ranks Oregon The No. 1 Offensive Line In College Football In 2019

Less than five years ago, Oregon was a team which relied on speed and athleticism, but it came at a cost. The Ducks’ two national championship losses in the past decade were games in which Oregon lost the battle in the trenches. What worked in the Pac-12 didn’t measure up to the likes of the SEC and Big Ten.

Mario Cristobal’s SEC-style of football has completely flipped the identity of the Ducks the past two years. Oregon started the grueling process of becoming a physical football team at the start of Cristobal’s rookie season.

At the start of 2020, the previously finesse Ducks out-muscled Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl – a trench battle Oregon would’ve lost five years ago.

As a result of Cristobal’s new culture of physicality and strength, Oregon’s offensive line has quickly become one of the best in the nation. Pro Football Focus agrees.

PFF has ranked Oregon’s offensive line No. 1 in the nation, ahead of teams like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

“The Ducks’ offensive line proved time and time again that they were the class of college football in 2019,” said PFF Writer Cam Mellor. “As a unit, they ranked second in run-blocking grade and third in pass-blocking grade for the season. Led by potential Heisman Trophy candidate for 2020 Penei Sewell, the Ducks allowed just 15 combined sacks and hits from the offensive line (just 3.04% of snaps), the 16th-lowest figure from any team, despite playing a whopping 493 pass-blocking snaps.”

It was quite a remarkable year for the Rose Bowl winning Ducks. They’ll look to build ON that momentum in the 2020-21 season.

[PFF]