Photos: Oregon Reveals Its Uniform For The Rose Bowl

The Oregon Ducks are preparing for their final game of the 2019 season: A Rose Bowl matchup with Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin. Heading into that game, the always-stylish Oregon uniform has been revealed.

On Sunday, Oregon released images of the uniform they’ll be wearing to the Rose Bowl. The uniform combo starts with dark-green as the main color, with yellow as the secondary color.

Above the Oregon logo on one corner of the chest is a Rose Bowl patch. On the other side is the “150” patch that all teams have worn in 2019.

Oregon secured their spot in the Rose Bowl thanks to an 11-2 season that included a Pac-12 Championship Game win over then-No. 5 Utah.

While they ultimately weren’t invited to the College Football Playoff due to their two losses (much to Danny Kanell’s chagrin), they made it to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2014.

The Ducks take on a Wisconsin team that boasts one of the nation’s top running backs in Jonathan Taylor. Both teams have a top-10 defense and offenses capable of dropping over 30 points a game.

It will be a fun matchup, but it looks like Oregon has already won the battle of best uniforms.