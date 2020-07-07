Recruiting Expert: New School Entering Race For No. 1 Class

Ohio State is firmly atop the 2021 college football team recruiting rankings, as Ryan Day is on his way to delivering an “historic” class to Columbus.

With 298.06 points, the Buckeyes are nearly 40 points ahead of their nearest competitor (Clemson) in 247Sports’ Composite Team Rankings. North Carolina is currently third, with Tennessee at No. 4 and traditional powers LSU (sixth) and Alabama (12th) lurking.

But, 247Sports national analyst Steve Wiltfong says, there’s a new team to watch when it comes to overtaking the Buckeyes. That would be the Oregon Ducks, who currently has the No. 5 class in the nation.

Wiltfong outlined today how Oregon could potentially catch Ohio State, even if the Ducks don’t land five-star defensive linemen Korey Foreman and J.T. Tuimoloau, the top two prospects in the country. Both are uncommitted and in contact with the Ducks but expected to commit elsewhere.

However, the Ducks are the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite for the country’s No. 6 receiver Dont’e Thornton and No. 10 offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Four-star defensive lineman Keanu Williams looks like the next one in the boat when he announces his college decision on July 11. A commitment from the three of those prospects would see Oregon rise to No. 2 with a score of 275.81. That would already be enough points to snare a No. 7 finish in last year’s cycle. That’s also two points shy of the Ducks’ 2019 class that finished No. 7 in the standings, the best finish the program has registered yet.

Wiltfong adds that Oregon is also firmly in the running for multiple four-star prospects. Currently, head coach Mario Cristobal has 11 four-stars committed in the 2021 cycle.

Under Cristobal, Oregon finished with the No. 7 recruiting class in 2019 and the 12th-ranked one last year.

Right now, they seem determined to top those two finishes in 2021.