The successful, yet often times frustrating Mario Cristobal era has come to an end in Eugene, leaving Oregon football without a head coach.

Cristobal has reportedly accepted the head coaching position at the University of Miami. So who does Oregon now turn to? A potential candidate has already emerged.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes Baylor head coach Dave Aranda should be at the top of the Ducks’ list.

Aranda just led Baylor to a Big 12 title a year after the Bears went 2-7. He has West Coast ties and would be a great fit in Eugene.

“Believe Oregon should go all in on Dave Aranda. Could be re-signing with Baylor, but nothing is done yet. He’s very loyal to BU for giving him a shot, but he also could be a better long-term fit in Eugene.”

Oregon could potentially blow Dave Aranda away with a lucrative deal. But we don’t get the sense Aranda is the type of guy who would get up and leave Waco for money alone.

The good news is the Ducks have much more than money to lure Aranda to Eugene. They have tremendous resources and play in a Pac-12 conference wide open at the moment.

On the flip side, Aranda has something brewing in Waco. With Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC in coming years, Baylor could be king. It pretty much already is.

Oregon will probably get in contact with Aranda at some point, but would he really walk away from what he’s already built at Baylor? We’ll see.