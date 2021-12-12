Report: Dan Lanning Targeting A Big Hire At Oregon

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is beginning to put together his first coaching staff. Reportedly, he has a notable name in mind for offensive coordinator.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Lanning is targeting Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Dillingham has been the OC and quarterbacks coach of the Seminoles the last two seasons.

The 31-year-old held the same role at Auburn in 2019 and at Memphis in 2018. Dillingham was also a grad assistant at Memphis in 2016 and coached the Tigers’ quarterbacks and tight ends in 2017.

During those two seasons, he worked with Lanning, who was the program’s inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

SOURCES: New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is targeting FSU OC Kenny Dillingham to join him with the Ducks as the offensive coordinator. They coached together on the Memphis staff a few years back. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2021

Lanning was officially hired to replace Mario Cristobal as Oregon’s head coach on Saturday after Cristobal left to take over at Miami earlier in the week.

The 35-year-old coach has been Georgia’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons, helping to build the Bulldogs’ stop unit into one of the most stout defenses in the entire country.

If all goes according to plan, he will entrust his first offense as head coach to his former colleague Dillingham.