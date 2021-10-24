3 NFL GMs Reportedly Watched Kayvon Thibodeaux Saturday

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux might be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, he’s already drawing attention from teams who could hold that draft slot.

According to James Crepea from The Oregonian, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard were in attendance at Oregon’s 34-31 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Those three men plus numerous scouts from other teams saw Thibodeaux put on a monster performance. The former five-star recruit recorded eight tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks, one forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit.

Playing in front of multiple NFL GMs including Brad Holmes of the Lions and Nick Caserio of the Texans, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux just dominated against UCLA, finishing with a 2.0 sacks, 9 tackles, 4.5 TFL and a FF. Stating his case as the best player in the country. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2021

Now, let’s be clear here. The title of this article is literally correct; there were three NFL general managers at the game, and all of them did watch Thibodeaux play.

However, Holmes and Caserio are the guys to really keep an eye on here. The Eagles should wind up with the Colts first-round pick, and it likely will be outside the range to get Thibodeaux anyway.

Houston and Detroit are two of the worst teams in the NFL though. They could legitimately have a shot to pick the Ducks’ star and possibly drastically alter their defense in the process.