Oregon basketball has been adding impact transfers all offseason, including Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier today. The Ducks might not be done either.

According to Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian, Oregon could land a commitment from Rutgers point guard Jacob Young. Young, a onetime four-star recruit who began his college career at Texas, entered the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal shortly after Rutgers’ run in the NCAA Tournament ended in March.

Young spent three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, sitting out the 2018-19 campaign after transferring from UT. In 58 games with the Scarlet Knights, Young averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per appearance.

In 2020-21, Young made 28 appearances (20 starts) and averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. A southpaw blessed with great end-to-end speed and ability as a one-on-one defender, he served as an igniter for Rutgers, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.

In the Scarlet Knights’ first-round win over Clemson, Young scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Oregon could still add another impact transfer, as the Ducks have been involved with Rutgers guard Jacob Young since he entered the portal. If they land Young it might be one of the most talented, versatile teams Altman has had in Eugene. And that's saying something! — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) May 20, 2021

Should the Ducks land Young, it will be the second time they’ve picked up a major transfer from Rutgers recently. Forward Eugene Omoruyi transferred to UO in 2019 and finished his career off with two productive seasons for the Ducks.

This offseason alone, Oregon head coach Dana Altman has landed Guerrier, Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon and JUCO standout Rivaldo Soares.