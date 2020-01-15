Report: Oregon Expected To Hire Joe Moorhead As Offensive Coordinator

The Oregon Ducks have reportedly hired an offensive coordinator. Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is expected to be the Ducks’ new play-caller.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy has the latest:

“Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead expected to be new offensive coordinator at Oregon, source told Stadium. Moorhead was OC at Penn State from 2016-17,” McMurphy said on Twitter.

Moorhead was one of the most sought-after coaching candidates since he was let go by Mississippi State. This hire is a no-brainer for Mario Cristobal and the Ducks.

The former Penn State offensive coordinator brings plenty to the table and should help improve the Ducks’ offense.

Moorhead takes over for former Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo was a key piece in developing the Ducks’ quarterbacks – primarily Justin Herbert – during his time in Eugene.

Arroyo has since taken the vacant head coaching position at UNLV.

Moorhead has a challenging task ahead of him. Oregon has to replace QB Justin Herbert and four starting offensive linemen for the 2020-21 season. But the pieces are in place for Oregon to challenge for another Pac-12 title.

Moorhead looks to help Cristobal continue to develop the passing game which struggled to be consistent in 2019-20. It’ll be interesting to see what the new offensive coordinator can do in the Pac-12.