Report: Oregon Has Asked To Interview Chip Kelly

As it continues to search for a new head football coach, Oregon is reportedly turning back to a familiar name: Chip Kelly.

Oregon has requested permission to speak with Kelly, who is currently the head coach at UCLA, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian. Kelly previously ran the Ducks from 2009-12 after serving as the program’s offensive coordinator in 2007-08.

Oregon is looking for a new coach after Mario Cristobal left to take over the reins at the University of Miami earlier this week.

I’m told this search still has “moves to make" in the next 24-72 hours — but this may signal a shift back to what Oregon is comfortable with and knows. https://t.co/T8YUc2Sqfi — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

In his four seasons in charge at UO, Kelly went 46-7, winning three Pac-12 titles and leading the Ducks to a pair of Rose Bowls and the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

Kelly left Oregon to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, a job he held for three seasons. Kelly went 26-21 in Philly before getting fired. He then went 2-14 in his lone season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Since 2017, Kelly has gone 18-25 at UCLA. His Bruins went 8-4 this season and earned a Holiday Bowl bid.