Report: Oregon Preparing ‘Aggressive’ New Contract For Mario Cristobal

In the last three years at Oregon, head coach Mario Cristobal has helped return the football program to the heights it reached under Chip Kelly. And the Ducks are ready to reward him for his work.

According to The Oregonian, Oregon and Cristobal have begun talks over a new contract extension. Per the report, Oregon are preparing “an aggressive new contract” that will give Cristobal a big salary bump.

The news comes amid reports that the Miami Hurricanes are planning to court Cristobal to be their new head coach. Cristobal is a Miami native who helped the school win two national championships under Jimmy Johnson.

Miami gave Cristobal his first coaching job as a graduate assistant from 1998 to 2000. They brought him back for a second stint as their tight ends and offensive line coach between 2004 and 2006.

Suffice it to say, Cristobal might be enticed by a serious offer from The U.

Source at Oregon confirms that University of Oregon has a contract extension offer in front of Mario Cristobal. “It’s aggressive and in line with what we’ve seen this week,” per source. Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley dollars, I’m told. Updated column: https://t.co/rscbXJEDr2 — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 3, 2021

Since joining Oregon in 2017, Mario Cristobal has thrived with the Ducks. He’s 33-10 in the regular season and has never missed a bowl game.

In 2019, he led Oregon to their first Pac-12 title since 2014, culminating in a Rose Bowl win and a No. 5 finish.

Last year the Ducks went 3-2 in a COVID-shortened season, but qualified for the Pac-12 title game and won their second straight Pac-12 championship. He has them in another Pac-12 championship game tomorrow.

Will Oregon extend Mario Cristobal before the Miami Hurricanes make a run at him?